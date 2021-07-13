Fulton Independent Principal Takes New Position

The Fulton Independent School System is now looking to fill their principal position.

The opening comes after the Christian County Public School System announced the hiring of Mancell Elam as the district’s Diversity Administrator.

Elam returns to the school system in which he taught for 11 years, while also serving as assistant principal at Hopkinsville High School in 2018.

Christian County Superintendent Chris Bentzel said the Diversity Administrator position required a level-headed leader, with Elam being the right person for the task.

Elam is a Fulton County High School graduate, who holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Murray State, along with multiple Master’s Degrees from Murray State, Bethel University, and the University of the Cumberlands.

Elam’s wife, Renisha, also works in the Christian County School System as Principal at Freedom Elementary School.