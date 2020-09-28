In-person school instruction at the Fulton Independent School System is canceled this week.

Superintendent DeAnna Miller made the announcement of suspension of in-person classes today through October 2nd.

The decision was made using the Covid-19 Mode of Instruction Metrics for K-thru-12 Education.

The system empowers local leadership to make decisions based on current community incident rates at the county level as regularly published by the Kentucky Department of Public Health.

Ms. Miller said as of September 24th, Fulton County’s COVID-19 incident rate was 26.3-percent, placing the county in a “critical level” on the metrics map.

The definition of being “red” on the map indicates more than 25 cases per 100,000 people daily.

Ms. Miller said a decision to return to in-person classes will be made on October 1st based on advisement of the Fulton Board of Education, local health department and emergency management system.