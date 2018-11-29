A Fulton man was arrested on multiple charges following a sex offender compliance check this week.

Fulton County Sheriff’s reports said deputies were assisting the U.S. Marshall’s Service at the residence of 45 year old Andre Fionn Patton, when several empty alcoholic beverage bottles were observed.

A search of the residence then revealed a shaving bag containing cocaine, along with the discovery of two additional bags of cocaine in the garage, that weighed just over 42 grams.

The report said officers also discovered a firearm in a bedroom night stand, along with $10,645 in cash.

Patton was taken into custody on charges that included possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, second offense trafficking in a cocaine over four grams, and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...