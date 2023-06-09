Fulton Man Arrested and Charged in Union City Shooting

A shooting in Union City has led to a Fulton man being charged with criminal attempt to commit murder.

30 year old Jamonte Lequan Patton was taken into custody last Monday in Fulton.

Union City police reports said officers were called to the Last Word Bar, on College Street, in reference to a gun shot victim.

When arriving on the scene, officers observed individuals giving aid to a male subject, who was identified as 58 year old George Harris Jr., of South Fulton.

After seeing blood on the floor and table, reports said officers were informed by witnesses that Harris had been shot in the head by an individual known only as “Monte”.

Reports said Harris was transported from the scene to Baptist Memorial Hospital, with police investigations leading to Patton as the individual who fired the shot.