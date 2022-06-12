Fulton Man Arrested on Drug and Traffic Charges Following Investigation

A Fulton man was arrested with methamphetamine following a multi-unit covert drug investigation.

Carlisle County sheriff’s reports said last Thursday morning around 3:30, a traffic stop was made on a vehicle operated by 31 year old Terry Price.

Carlisle deputies, along with the Ballard County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police stopped Price, who believed he was delivering methamphetamine to an individual in Carlisle County.

Officers seized four-grams of methamphetamine, along with digital scales and baggies.

Price was arrested on two outstanding warrants, along with first degree trafficking in a controlled substance.

He was also charged with no vehicle registration or insurance.