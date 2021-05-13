Fulton Man Arrested on Warrants and Drug Charges in Graves County

Multiple warrants were served, and a substantial amount of methamphetamine was recovered, following the arrest of a Fulton man in Graves County.

Sheriff’s reports said a deputy was called to a business on State Route 303, where a white male identified as 32 year old Steve Anthony Davis was seen running out the front door.

Sheriff Jon Hayden, along with other deputies and a trooper with Kentucky State Police were called to the location, with Davis found hiding in a ditch and arrested.

At the scene of the business, a substantial amount of methamphetamine was recovered, which was determined to belong to Davis.

Following his arrest on drug and evading charges, Davis was also served multiple active arrest warrants, for charges that included parole violations, receiving stolen property under $10,000 and being a persistent felony offender.