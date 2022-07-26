Fulton Man Charged After Death of Dog During Excessive Heat

A Fulton man was issued charges after the death of a dog at his residence.

38 year old CJ Sigourney was given charges that included second degree cruelty to animals and no operator’s license.

Police reports said officers were called to 415 Jefferson Street, after a neighbor noticed the collapse of a dog tied to a post.

Reports said the officer located the dog laying on its side, breathing heavily and quickly, but was chased from the property by two loose dogs.

At the scene, officers observed two more dogs chained at the residence.

While observing the animals at the home, the police report said the collapsed dog passed away.

An investigation revealed the deceased dog, the other chained dogs and those running loose, had no food or water.

The temperature was recorded at 95 degrees, with a high heat index value.