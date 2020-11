A Fulton man charged with forgery in Weakley County is also wanted in New York.

23-year-old John Patrick Board, Jr. was arrested October 27th by Dresden Police Lieutenant Bryan Chandler for forging and cashing a check for $150 in Dresden.

Last Thursday, Board was also charged with Fugitive from Justice after the state of New York sent down a warrant against him for violation of strict and intensive supervision.

Board is being held in the Weakley County Jail.