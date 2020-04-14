A Fulton police officer assisted in rescuing three people from a house fire on Monday.

Fulton police reports said officer Austin Matheny was on patrol, when he observed smoke and fire coming from a home on Kentucky Avenue.

After notifying the Fulton Fire Department, officer Matheny was met in the driveway by a resident of the home, who stated an adult female, a young child and infant was inside the structure.

Reports said officer Matheny and the male subject entered the residence through heavy smoke and evacuated the occupants.

The female refused medical attention at the scene, with the two children evaluated by members of the Ken-Tenn Ambulance Service.

The fire was extinguished by firefighters from the Fulton and South Fulton Fire Departments.