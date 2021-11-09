Fulton Police Officer Credited With Saving Motorists Life

The actions of a Fulton police officer are being credited with saving the life of a trapped motorist.

Fulton police reports said officer Don VanValkenburg responded to a vehicle collision on Lake Street, in which the vehicle had erupted in flames.

Reports said officer VanValkenburg, and an unidentified bystander, were able to pull Seth Clark, of Savannah, Tennessee from the vehicle only seconds before it became fully engulfed in fire.

Clark received serious injuries from the crash and fire, and was transported to a local hospital.

Officer VanValkenburg sustained a minor burn, after his uniform shirt melted from the heat of the fire.

The police report said Clark faces criminal charges for driving under the influence and felony criminal mischief.