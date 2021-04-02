Fulton Police Recover Pound of Marijuana During Traffic Stop

A traffic stop by Fulton police resulted in the recovery of a quantity of marijuana.

Police reports said officers stopped the vehicle, after it was clocked by radar traveling 94-miles-per-hour in a 70-mile-per-hour zone.

When approaching the vehicle, officers reported a strong smell of marijuana.

The driver, 32 year old Nikita Flowers Jr., of Covington, Tennessee, told police that his drivers license were suspended and that he had a pound of marijuana in his back floorboard.

Reports said due to his honesty during the traffic stop, the marijuana was taken by police, with Flowers cited for speeding 24-miles-per-hour over the limit, operating on a suspended license and possession of marijuana.