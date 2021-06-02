Fulton Railroaders to Host Scrimmage; Begin League Play

After canceling the season in 2020, the Ohio Valley Baseball League is back and ready to begin.

The Fulton Railroaders will introduce themselves to the public at 6:00 Thursday night, with a free scrimmage at Lohaus Field.

Regular season play for the Railroaders will begin on Friday night, when they travel to Paducah to face the Chiefs at Brooks Stadium.

On Saturday, the Railroaders will hold a Youth Baseball Camp at Lohaus Field from 9:00 until 12:00.

Players between the ages of 6-and-15 can participate in the camp for $25.00.

On Saturday night, the Railroaders will play their home opener against Hendersonville, Tennessee at 7:05.