The Fulton Railroaders Youth Baseball Camp will be Saturday at Lohaus Field.

The camp will be from 9:00 until noon for ages six to 15. The fee is $35 dollars.

The Railroader players will be part of the camp and all campers need to bring a personal bat and glove to camp.

The fee includes free admission to Saturday night’s game between the Railroaders and Full Count Rhythm.

All campers attending the game will be recognized during the game.