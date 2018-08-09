The Fulton Independent School System has implemented an anonymous resource to eliminate bullying and other behaviors.

The “Safety Tipline Online Prevention” or STOP, is an online reporting tool provided free by the Kentucky Center for School Safety.

The new system allows students, parents and community members, to anonymously pass information by using an email format on the school website.

This information can alert school officials to issues such as weapons, bullying, drugs and alcohol.

School Superintendent DeAnna Miller said the ability to report concerns with tablets, computers and mobile phones, will allow school personnel to address problems before they escalate.

Ms. Miller said the tip line was another part of the schools Comprehensive Safe School Plan, which includes upgraded security cameras at the high school, and screening of all backpacks and bags for entering students.

