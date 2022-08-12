Fulton Tourism to Host Final Summer Concert on Saturday Night

The Fulton Tourism Commission will hold their final free concert of the season on Saturday night.

Music by Memphis band, Music by Kota, will conclude the Summer Concert Series at Pontotac Park.

Tourism officials say Music by Kota is an alternative rock band, who get their influences from The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and John Mayer.

Limited bleacher seating will be available, with concert attendees urged to bring a chair or blanket for seating.

The music will begin at 7:00.