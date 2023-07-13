Fulton Woman Charged After Pursuit With Kentucky State Police

A Fulton woman has been arrested and charged by Kentucky State Police following a vehicle pursuit.

Post 1 reports said 20 year old Maiyah Rios was issued multiple charges, which included reckless driving, first degree fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment and operating on a suspended license.

At approximately 4:30 Wednesday afternoon, Troopers observed a 2015 Nissan Altima traveling at a high rate of speed and in a reckless manner on Lone Oak Road in Paducah.

Reports said Troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but Ms. Rios failed to stop.

A pursuit ensued to the area of Baptist Hospital on Broadway Street in Paducah, where a precision intervention technique immobilized the vehicle.

Reports said the vehicle operated by Ms. Rios then traveled off the roadway across a sidewalk, and into the Baptist Hospital parking lot where it collided with a parked Ford Explorer.

She was then taken into custody after refusing medical treatment.