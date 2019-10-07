A Fulton woman had been arrested and charged following a stabbing with a carving fork.

Fulton police reports said 24 year old Shaniqua Noonan, of 200 Martin Luther King Drive, is alleged to have stabbed Mycine McClure, who is the father of her child.

Following the stabbing, Noonan reportedly mopped up the blood and did not summons police to the scene.

After police were called to the scene, McClure was airlifted to a trauma unit in Memphis, after the fork was inserted several inches into his chest causing serious injuries.

The police report said McClure underwent surgery and was listed in critical condition.

Noonan was charged with first degree domestic violence assault and tampering with physical evidence.