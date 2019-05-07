Obion County Budget Committee members were made aware of state funding to study a proposed railroad line from Hickman to Rives.

Industrial Development Board Chairman Bedford Dunavant spoke to committee members Monday morning, concerning $350,000 approved in the new state budget.

Dunavant said it was the hopes of all involved, to move forward as soon as possible on the railroad plan.

Obion County Attorney Steve Conley has been given the working agreement between both industrial officials in Obion and Fulton County, with the full county commission to address the issue on May 20th.