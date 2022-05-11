Funding for Upgrades at Hickory Industrial Park in Graves County

Upgrades were announced on Tuesday for the Hickory Industrial Park in Graves County.

Governor Andy Beshear announced $230,000 would be used to increase the locations appeal for companies, who are looking for a new location, or expansion project.

The funding will be used for construction of a 150,000 square-foot building pad on 16-acres in the industrial park.

The site will also include a truck drive access, with up to 200 parking spaces on almost five acres adjacent to the pad.