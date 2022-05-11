May 11, 2022
Funding for Upgrades at Hickory Industrial Park in Graves County

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has announced funding for the Hickory Industrial Park in Graves County.

Governor Andy Beshear announced $230,000 would be used to increase the locations appeal for companies, who are looking for a new location, or expansion project.

The funding will be used for construction of a 150,000 square-foot building pad on 16-acres in the industrial park.

The site will also include a truck drive access, with up to 200 parking spaces on almost five acres adjacent to the pad.

Charles Choate

