Fundraising for the new Martin Public Library reached $700,000 this week.

Library Foundation President Nick Dunagan says past and present community members continue to support the efforts to raise $1.5 million to go with the city’s $5.5 million towards the construction of a new 35,000 square-feet 21st Century library in downtown Martin.

The new Martin Public Library will be built in across from the Martin Post office on University Street.

