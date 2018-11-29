Good news has come to the Fulton County Transit Authority.

Executive Director Kenny Etherton said the Transit Authority has been awarded just over $854,000 from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Office of Transportation and Delivery.

Etherton said the funds will be used to purchase new vehicles, as well as the purchase of new property and renovations for the office space that is purchased.

The funding for the Transit Authority is part of a $7 million dollar grant that was received from the Federal Transit Association.

