Funeral arrangements have been finalized for Tennessee Department of Correction Administrator Debra Johnson.

Funeral services for Ms. Johnson will be Friday at noon at The Temple Church in Nashville.

Debra Johnson began her career with the Department of Correction on January 30, 1981 as a Correctional Officer and led a distinguished career over her 38 years of service to the people of Tennessee.

Ms. Johnson leaves two sons, a daughter, her mother, and two sisters.