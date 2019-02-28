A community that lost one of their own in the Vietnam War in March of 1968, will now have the chance to say goodbye on Saturday.

U.S. Navy Lieutenant Richard “Tito” Lannom, of Union City, was 27 years old when his plane went down during a nighttime mission in North Vietnam.

Following unsuccessful search and recovery efforts that took place almost 50 years ago, Lannom was declared as Missing in Action.

This past September, Lannom’s wife at the time of his disappearance, Charlotte Shaw, learned that his remains had been found and recovered.

This Saturday at Discovery Park of America, a memorial service will take place for Lt. “Tito” Lannom, with a full military graveside service to follow at Eastview cemetery.

During a recent interview with CBS News reporter Jeff Glor, Charlotte emotionally spoke about the opportunity to bring Lannom back home.

Visitation for Lt. “Tito” Lannom will begin at 10:00 on Saturday at Discovery Park, with services to start at 1:00.