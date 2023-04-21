Funeral Service on Saturday for Fulton County Middle School Student

Funeral services will be held Saturday afternoon for a Fulton County Middle School student, who drowned during a Spring Break trip in Florida.

Services for 13 year old Cylen Freeman, of Hickman, will take place at 1:00 at Fulton County High School.

Freeman was with family members, when the accident happened on the morning of April 7th in the Gulf of Mexico.

Fulton County track and football coach, James Bridges, said Cylen was a special person and athlete.(AUDIO)

Bridges said he anticipates a lot of emotions in the community on Saturday.(AUDIO)

Burial for Cylen Freeman will follow in the Hickman City Cemetery.