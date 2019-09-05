Funeral arrangements have been announced for the Murray State student who drowned in Kentucky Lake over the Labor Day weekend.

22-year-old Samantha Brooke Ratledge, of Scott City, Missouri fell off a pontoon boat Sunday night.

Her body was recovered by rescue workers Tuesday morning.

Ratledge was pursuing a degree in occupational safety and health at Murray State University.

Funeral services will be Saturday at 3:00 at Kelly High School in Benton, Missouri. Burial will be in the Unity Baptist Cemetery in Benton.

The family is requesting donations be made to Calloway County Fire-Rescue in Murray to help buy updated sonar equipment for the department.