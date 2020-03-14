Funeral services have been announced for two Obion Countians involved in a boating accident on the Tennessee River on February 22nd.

Services for 43 year old Kenneth Wayne Driver, of Obion, will be held at 11:00 on Tuesday in Union City, with burial to follow in the Mt. Moriah Cemetery near Obion.

Driver was the chaperone for one of the Obion County Central bass fishing teams at the time of the accident at Pickwick Dam in Hardin County.

Services for 15 year old Chandler Joe Smith, of Samburg, will take place Wednesday afternoon at 1:00, at Black Oak Elementary School gymnasium.

Burial will follow in the Antioch Cemetery in Hornbeak.

Chandler was a member of the Obion County Central bass fishing team.