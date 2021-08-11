Funeral Services for Former Western Kentucky Sheriff

Funeral services will take place Wednesday for a longtime Western Kentucky Sheriff.

Former Carlisle County Sheriff Steve McChristian passed away on Sunday at the age of 73.

McChristian was the longest serving Sheriff in the history of the Carlisle County, having served three terms from 1999 until his retirement in 2011.

He was a truck driver for 28 years before his career in law enforcement.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 in Arlington, with burial to follow at Arlington Cemetery.