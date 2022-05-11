May 10, 2022
Funeral Services for Obion County Trooper Rod Sharp

Obion County Trooper Roderick Sharp was killed in an accident in Mississippi…(photo: Tennessee Highway Patrol)

Funeral services will take place Friday for Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Rod Sharp, of Union City.

The 45 year old Sharp died last Thursday in an accident in Mississippi.

According to Edmaiston-Mosley Funeral Home, funeral services will take place at 1:00 at Second Baptist Church, with burial to follow in the Obion County Memorial Gardens.

Eighteen members of the Tennessee Highway Patrol will serve as pallbearers and honorary pallbearers for the service.

Sharp served 20 years with the Tennessee Highway Patrol, and was also a Marine veteran.

