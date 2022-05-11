Funeral Services for Obion County Trooper Rod Sharp

Funeral services will take place Friday for Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Rod Sharp, of Union City.

The 45 year old Sharp died last Thursday in an accident in Mississippi.

According to Edmaiston-Mosley Funeral Home, funeral services will take place at 1:00 at Second Baptist Church, with burial to follow in the Obion County Memorial Gardens.

Eighteen members of the Tennessee Highway Patrol will serve as pallbearers and honorary pallbearers for the service.

Sharp served 20 years with the Tennessee Highway Patrol, and was also a Marine veteran.