Funeral Services Held in Union City for Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Rod Sharp

Funeral services were held Friday in Union City for Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Rod Sharp.

The 45 year old Sharp, of Union City, was killed in a hit-and-run bicycling accident on May 5th in Mississippi.

Funeral services took place at Second Baptist Church.

Eighteen members of the Tennessee Highway Patrol served as pallbearers and honorary pallbearers.

The funeral procession included multiple law enforcement agencies.

(photos by Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)