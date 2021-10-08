Funeral Services on Saturday for Detention Center Sergeant

Funeral services will take place Saturday in Hickman, for a Sergeant at the Fulton County Detention Center.

41 year old James “Jamie” Alexander passed away last Friday due to complications of COVID-19.

Following his graduation at Fulton County High School in 2000, Alexander received an athletic scholarship to play football for the Murray State Racers.

While in school, he majored in Criminal Justice.

A memorial in his honor has been placed outside of the Detention Center in Hickman.

Services for Jamie Alexander will take place at noon at Fulton County High School.