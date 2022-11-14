Funeral Services Set for Union City Man Killed in Hickman Accident

Funeral services will take place Monday afternoon for a Union City man killed in an accident in Hickman on Friday.

Services for 37 year old Brandon Scott Hodges will be held at Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home, with burial to follow in the Union Cemetery near Fulton.

Reports said Hodges was working on the roof of the former Hickman Pipe and Tube plant, located on Catlett Street, when he reportedly fell through a skylight.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A second person, Micheal Papierski, was also injured and airlifted to a Memphis hospital for injuries, when he also fell through a skylight on the roof.

Hickman police were called to the scene and are investigating the incident.