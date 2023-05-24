Funeral Services to Take Place Thursday for Hillcrest Student

Funeral services will take place Thursday afternoon in Union City, for a Hillcrest student who passed away Sunday night.

Nine year old Charlee Kathryn O’Conner, the daughter of Matt O’Conner and Lee Ann O’Conner, passed away just three days after school completed for the Summer break.

Obion County Director of Schools, Tim Watkins, said the news was devastating to the community.(AUDIO)

Director Watkins said tragedy involving a student is one of the hardest parts of the education business.(AUDIO)

A prayer service was held Monday night at Hillcrest.

Funeral services will take place at 3:00 on Thursday at Edmaiston-Mosley Funeral Home.