Funeral services will be held this afternoon for longtime UT Martin chemistry professor S.K. Airee.

UTM Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver tells Thunderbolt Radio News, Dr. Airee spent 54 with the university.

Chancellor Carver says Dr. Airee leaves behind quite a legacy at UT Martin.

Dr. Airee recently appeared on Thunderbolt Radio’s “30 Minutes” program, and talked about what he enjoyed most about teaching.

Dr. Airee passed away Sunday in Nashville. Funeral services are this afternoon at 2:00 in Martin.