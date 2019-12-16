Funeral services are Tuesday for a UTM rodeo graduate assistant who died Friday morning.

UTM Athletics announced Friday the passing of 23-year-old Ashley Brooks, who was in her second season as a graduate assistant for the rodeo program following a standout career as a student-athlete.

Funeral services will be Tuesday at 11:00 at South Fulton Baptist Church with burial in the Obion County Memorial Gardens.

Brooks was a South Fulton native who came to UT Martin from Obion County Central High School.

She graduated from UT Martin in the spring of 2018 with a degree in agriculture and was pursuing a graduate degree in agricultural and natural resources system management at UTM.

A memorial rodeo scholarship fund has been established in memory of Miss Brooks.