Funeral Services Will Take Place for Former Kentucky First District U.S. Senator Carroll Hubbard

Funeral services for former Western Kentucky First District U.S. Congressman Carroll Hubbard Jr. will take place on Saturday in Mayfield.

Hubbard died Saturday in Paducah at the age of 85.

He was born on July 7th of 1937 to Baptist pastor Dr. Carroll Hubbard Sr. and Beth Hubbard, an elementary school teacher.

Hubbard graduated from Georgetown College in 1959 and the University of Louisville Law School in 1962.

He was a Democratic delegate for Kentucky in 1960, where he witnessed the nomination of John F. Kennedy as the candidate for the Presidency.

The 30 year old Hubbard was first elected to the Kentucky Senate in 1967, and won his seat in the United State Congress in 1974.

He served in Washington for 18 years.