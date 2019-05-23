The Weakley County Finance, Ways, and Means Committee takes up budget issues Friday morning ahead of next week’s full Weakley County Commission meeting.

In the meeting, the committee will discuss budget transfers for the Sheriff’s Department and Jail, County Library, Clerk and Master Chancery Court, and the Office of Elections.

The committee will also discuss budget resolutions for the Highway Department, General Purpose School Fund, the Weakley County Jail, Office of Aging, and Clerk and Master Chancery Court.

Committee members will also discuss the potential Highway Department building and courthouse infrastructure issues.

The Finance, Ways, and Means Committee meets Friday morning at 9:00 in the Weakley County Department of Finance conference room.