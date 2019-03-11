The Weakley County Finance, Ways, and Means Committee heard another presentation Monday about the potential new Highway Department building in Dresden.

Representatives from TLM and Henson Construction presented detailed plans on the $2.85 million dollar project, which includes converting the existing shop to operations, converting open storage to a new shop, new equipment storage, and new administrative offices.

Committee Chair Eric Owen suggested the committee recess so committee members could further consider the project.

The Finance, Ways, and Means Committee will reconvene Monday at 5:15 just prior to the full Weakley County Commission meeting at 5:30 at the courthouse.