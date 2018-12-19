City officials in South Fulton will again be on the search for a new City Manager.

Current City Manager Jeff Gabbert informed Mayor David Lamb that he will be stepping down after just over a year on the job.

Lamb told Thunderbolt News that he was “caught off guard” by the resignation from Gabbert, which will be effective as of February 15th.

The Mayor said Gabbert was going to stay for 60 days to assist the city thru a possible water rate increase and other state issues.

Lamb said he was disappointed that Gabbert was leaving, saying that while he was not the first choice during the last search for the position, he was the best choice.

Lamb went on to say Gabbert was a “super guy” who was able to accomplish a lot during his tenure, and that he would “highly recommend him to anyone”.

As far as moving forward to find a replacement, Mayor Lamb said he will meet with the full Commission and see how each wanted to proceed with hiring the next person for the job.

