A familiar face is back in the seat as City Manager of the City of Hickman.

David Gallagher began a second stint in the position on Monday, following his hiring by the City Commission.

After his retirement from the Fulton County School System, Gallagher first served in government as Hickman’s City Manager for two-and-a-half years ending in 2006.

He then won election to two terms as Fulton County’s Judge-Executive.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News, Gallagher talked about his decision to again work with the city.

As far as issues facing the city, Gallagher said the ability to recruit industry and have good jobs remains a priority.

With the hiring, Gallagher becomes the third City Manager for the City of Hickman in the past six months.