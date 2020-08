Outrage continues in the sports world over the police shooting of Jacob Blake with more postponements of games.

Nicole Auerbach is a senior writer for the subscription website The Athletic and says…

(AUDIO)

Auerbach adds that this type of social protest by athletes is unprecedented.

(AUDIO)

The NBA postponed three games Thursday night and the Oakland Athletics decided to not play the series finale against the Texas Rangers in a show of support for the racial injustice movement.