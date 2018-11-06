Nine members of the Gangster Disciples have been indicted for distribution of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine in Carroll County.

Thirty-three-year-old Marlon Jazz Taylor of McKenzie, was the main subject of an investigation of a drug trafficking organization that shipped narcotics from California to distribute in West Tennessee.

Along with Taylor, the defendants currently in custody are: 37-year-old Tarus Taylor, 35-year-old Elizabeth Espey, 35-year-old Terry Weathers, 38-year-0ld Derrick Howard, and 46-year-old Duane Smith, all of McKenzie, 37-year-old Nicholas Rodgers of Willows, California, 48-year-old Richie Henderson of Paris, and 35-year-old Bobby Joe Kemp of Huntingdon.

If convicted, each defendant will face a possible sentence of not less than 10 years imprisonment, $10 million dollar fine, and five years of supervised release.

In addition, Taylor was also charged with two counts of being felon in possession of a firearm. If convicted, he faces a sentence of 10 years imprisonment, a fine of $250,000, and three years of supervised release for each count.

Carroll County Sheriff Andy Dickson said during the operation, agents seized and gained intelligence on multiple pounds of marijuana, cocaine, crack cocaine and methamphetamine, which were being distributed in local West Tennessee communities.

The case was investigated by the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, the 24th Judicial District Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department.

