An apparent gas leak forced the Union City School System to cancel classes today at the elementary school.

Employees from both Atmos Energy and the School System Maintenance Department worked late into the night Monday, and school personnel and Revell Construction were back on the scene this morning.

Director of School’s Wes Kennedy said the safety of the students and faculty was the top priority, and the issue was being resolved before anyone was to be allowed back on the campus.

The leak was discovered Monday night after a suspicious smell was detected on the west end of the school campus.

Elementary faculty and assistants gathered in the Purple and Gold room for an in-service day, with classes at the Middle School and High School operating on schedule.

