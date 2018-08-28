Gas prices in Tennessee declined 2-cents last week as the state average declined for the 24th consecutive day yesterday, for a total discount of 6 cents during that time.

Tennessee gas prices currently sit just 4 cents above last year’s Labor Day average.

Presently, Obion County has the cheapest average price of gas in West Tennessee at $2.55 per gallon.

Weakley, Lake, and Henry County’s average is $2.57 per gallon, Benton and Carroll County’s average is $2.59 per gallon, and Dyer and Gibson County’s average is $2.60 per gallon.

