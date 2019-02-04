Obion County has the cheapest gas in Tennessee.

Motorists are paying an average of $1.90 a gallon at Obion County gas stations, with Blount County in East Tennessee, the second-lowest in the state at $1.91 a gallon.

Henry County has the second-lowest gas price in West Tennessee at an average of $1.97 per gallon.

Meanwhile, Weakley County motorists are paying an average of $2.08 a gallon.

Gas is $2.04 in Gibson County, $2.05 in Lake County, and $2.06 in Carroll County.

Gas prices in Tennessee dropped 2.5 cents last week and Monday’s state average of $2.02 per gallon is 39 cents less than this time last year.

So far this year, the lowest daily average price was $1.97 per gallon on January 9.

The highest price in 2018 was $2.73 a gallon around Memorial Day weekend.