Christmas has come early for millions of Americans hitting the road for the holidays.

Gas prices, which are already at two-year lows for this time of year, should drop even lower in the coming days; after the price of oil and wholesale gasoline tumbled on Thursday.

Gas prices in Tennessee are 14 cents less than the average price on Christmas Day 2017.

Although the state average is $2.07 per gallon, northwest Tennessee motorists are finding pump prices well below $2 a gallon.

Obion County continues to have the cheapest gas prices in the area with an average price of $1.96 per gallon.

Henry County is just behind with the average price of gas per gallon at $1.97 and Weakley County’s average price per gallon is $1.98.

Gibson County has an average price of $2.04 and Carroll County’s average gas price per gallon is $2.06

On average, Tennessee drivers are paying $10 less for a full tank of gas, compared to when prices peaked last summer.

During the past 10 weeks, pump prices plunged an average total of 62 cents.

The state average could shed another 10-15 cents, before fully adjusting to recent crude price drops.

AAA forecasts 2.5 million Tennesseans will take a road trip between now and New Year’s Day.

An additional 123,000 drivers are expected on the road, compared to last year’s holiday season. That does not include travelers from out-of-state.