Gas prices in Tennessee dropped another six cents last week, and could move even lower this week, because of additional declines in the price of oil.

Monday’s state average price of $2.11 per gallon is nearly 31 cents less than a month ago, and about 11 cents less than this time last year.

Triple-A spokesman Mark Jenkins says gas prices could drop another dime before the end of the year, unless oil prices rise.

Locally, Obion County continues to have the cheapest average price per gallon at $1.97.

Weakley County’s average price per gallon is $2.01, with Henry and Lake County’s average price per gallon at $2.02.

Carroll County’s average is $2.05, Dyer County is at $2.06, and Gibson County’s average gas price per gallon is $2.09.

Hamilton County has the state’s cheapest average at $1.93, with the highest average price at $2.48 in Williamson County.

