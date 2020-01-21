Gas prices have dropped with the temperatures, with the Tennessee gas price average of $2.32 per gallon three cents less than last week.

Tennessee Triple-A spokesperson Jeanette Casselano says motorists across the state are paying less to fill up as U.S. gasoline supply outpaces demand this winter.

Henry County currently has the cheapest average gas price in West Tennessee at $2.22 per gallon.

Carroll County is at $2.23 and Obion County is averaging $2.24 a gallon.

Weakley County’s average price per gallon is at $2.26.

Casselano says there are usually cheaper prices at the pump this time of year as motorists are generally driving less.