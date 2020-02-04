Area motorists are now seeing cheaper gasoline prices at the pump.

Triple-A has reported Tennessee gasoline falling sixteen cents a gallon over the past 30 days, with prices trending even lower over the coming week.

The state average price on Monday was $2.23, with many cities selling gasoline at, or below, $2.00 per gallon.

The cheapest reported price in Tennessee was in Sevierville at $1.92, with Cleveland at $1.95.

Locally on Monday, Union City had gasoline at $1.99, with Paris reporting $1.97 and Martin $2.08.

In Kentucky, several locations in Paducah were selling gasoline for $1.97 a gallon.

Triple-A reports showed the cost decline due to a drop in the price of crude oil per barrel, and United States gasoline stocks at an all-time record high.