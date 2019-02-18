Gas prices in Tennessee rose five cents last week, and motorists should see additional increases this week.

Monday’s average price of $2.09 per gallon is up 12 cents, compared to this year’s lowest daily average price of $1.97 – set during the second week of January.

Locally, gas prices in Weakley and Obion counties are averaging $2.17 per gallon, and $2.13 per gallon in Carroll and Gibson counties.

In Lake County, gas is an average of $2.19 per gallon and $2.09 in Henry County.

Triple-A spokesman Mark Jenkins one of the key reasons for rising prices right now is refineries entering maintenance season where refineries do ‘spring cleaning’ and prepare for the switch to summer-blend gasoline. The process causes refineries to temporarily go offline, reducing the output of gasoline into the market.