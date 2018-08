Gas prices in Tennessee dropped two-cents last week to an average of $2.63 per gallon, the ninth-lowest in the nation.

Locally, gas is $2.61 in Martin, $2.62 in Union City, $2.52 in Paris, one of the cheapest in the state, and $2.65 in Huntingdon.

The most expensive gas price averages in Tennessee are in Jackson at $2.69 and Nashville at $2.68.

AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins says gas prices in Tennessee are 50-cents higher than a year ago.

